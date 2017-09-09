College Football

How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame online: Live stream, TV channel info

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
Saturday September 9th, 2017

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame is coming off a 49–16 victory over Temple to open the season. The Irish showed a strong offense and an improved defense after last year's disappointing 4–8 record. Running back Josh Adams rushed for 161 yards with Dexter Williams also adding another 124 to Notre Dame's 422-yard total.

Georgia opened the year with a 31–10 win over Appalachian State but took a blow with quarterback Jake Eason suffering an injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game. Jake Fromm will start the game after throwing for 143 yards and one touchdown as a substitute. The Irish will have to try their best to stop Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who put together 183 yards and two touchdowns off 31 carries.

Here's how to watch the game below:

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters