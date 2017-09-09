The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame is coming off a 49–16 victory over Temple to open the season. The Irish showed a strong offense and an improved defense after last year's disappointing 4–8 record. Running back Josh Adams rushed for 161 yards with Dexter Williams also adding another 124 to Notre Dame's 422-yard total.

Georgia opened the year with a 31–10 win over Appalachian State but took a blow with quarterback Jake Eason suffering an injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game. Jake Fromm will start the game after throwing for 143 yards and one touchdown as a substitute. The Irish will have to try their best to stop Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who put together 183 yards and two touchdowns off 31 carries.

Here's how to watch the game below:

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.