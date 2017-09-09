The SEC is off to a less-than-hot start on this second Saturday of the college football season.

That may be putting it a bit too politely for the conference that gave us #ItJustMeansMore.

Two SEC schools are having real difficulty with schools from the football mega powerhouse Ohio Valley Conference—Kentucky is trailing Eastern Kentucky 13-10, while Ole Miss scored a late touchdown to take a 17-16 lead into half. UT-Martin led for virtually the entire first half.

Make no mistake, these are not good OVC teams who have a chance at making some noise this season. Kentucky closed as a 34.5-point favorite and Ole Miss closed as a 32.5-point favorite, and both Kentucky and Ole Miss are predicted to finish in the bottom half of the SEC.

There's a ton of time left and the odds are that the SEC's talent will win out, but keep an eye on these two games.