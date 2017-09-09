College Football

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon Online: Live Stream, TV Channel Info

1:12 | College Football
College Football in 60 Seconds: Auburn vs. Clemson Leads a Packed Saturday Night Slate
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Oregon hosts Nebraska on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a matchup of two 1-0 teams looking for a quality win before conference play kicks off. 

Nebraska held off Arkansas State 43-36 in its opener behind a solid performance from junior quarterback Tanner Lee. Lee, who played two years at Tulane before transferring to Nebraska, threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns without turning the football over. 

Oregon had no trouble with FCS opponent Southern Utah, defeating the Thunderbirds 77-21 to give new coach Willie Taggart a win his debut. The Ducks rushed for 348 yards and nine touchdowns, with senior Royce Freeman accounting for four of those scores.

The two teams faced off last year at Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers came out on top 35-32.  

Here's how to watch:

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Spread: Oregon -14

Over/Under: 69

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters