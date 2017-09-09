Oregon hosts Nebraska on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a matchup of two 1-0 teams looking for a quality win before conference play kicks off.

Nebraska held off Arkansas State 43-36 in its opener behind a solid performance from junior quarterback Tanner Lee. Lee, who played two years at Tulane before transferring to Nebraska, threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns without turning the football over.

Oregon had no trouble with FCS opponent Southern Utah, defeating the Thunderbirds 77-21 to give new coach Willie Taggart a win his debut. The Ducks rushed for 348 yards and nine touchdowns, with senior Royce Freeman accounting for four of those scores.

The two teams faced off last year at Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers came out on top 35-32.

Here's how to watch:

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Spread: Oregon -14

Over/Under: 69