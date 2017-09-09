Northwestern's Jared McGee seemed to have made a game-changing play by hitting Duke's Davis Koppenhaver as he was about to make a catch near the goal line. The hit popped the football into the air, and NU's Godwin Igwebuike made the interception.

The referee immediately threw a flag, however, and McGee was ejected for targeting.

If you watch the all-22 view, you'll see that McGee was running toward the ball when he collided with Koppenhaver. He did not accelerate, leave his feet or lower his head when delivering the hit. Still, the targeting call was confirmed by an official review and McGee was ejected.

Duke scored a touchdown a few plays later.