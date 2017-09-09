College Football

Watch: Northwestern's Jared McGee was Ejected on This Controversial Targeting Call

0:42 | College Football
Hurricane Irma Tracker: Florida, Florida State, Miami Cancel Football Games
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Northwestern's Jared McGee seemed to have made a game-changing play by hitting Duke's Davis Koppenhaver as he was about to make a catch near the goal line. The hit popped the football into the air, and NU's Godwin Igwebuike made the interception.

The referee immediately threw a flag, however, and McGee was ejected for targeting. 

If you watch the all-22 view, you'll see that McGee was running toward the ball when he collided with Koppenhaver. He did not accelerate, leave his feet or lower his head when delivering the hit. Still, the targeting call was confirmed by an official review and McGee was ejected. 

Duke scored a touchdown a few plays later. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters