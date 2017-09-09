College Football

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
Saturday September 9th, 2017

Oklahoma travels to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State in a battle of top 10 teams on Saturday. 

The Buckeyes opened up their season by defeating Indiana 49-21 last Thursday. Ranked No. 2 in the country, Ohio State is playing its 11th game against a top 10 team since Urban Meyer took over in 2012. In the previous 10 contests the Buckeyes have gone 7-3.

Oklahoma is coming off a 56-7 victory over UTEP that featured quarterback Baker Mayfield going 19-for-20 with 329 yards and three touchdowns. The No. 5 Sooners have won their last four road games against top 10 teams, although all of those matchups were against Big 12 competition.

Last year these two teams met in Norman, Okla., and Ohio State won 45-24.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Ohio State: vs. Army (9/16), vs. UNLV (9/23), at Rutgers (9/30)

Oklahoma: vs. Tulane (9/16), at Baylor (9/23), vs. Iowa State (10/7)

