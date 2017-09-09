An early season matchup between two Pac-12 powerhouses on Saturday could go far in establishing a favorite in the conference.

Saturday night, Stanford will travel to USC, having won three straight against the Trojans.

Stanford opened the season with a 62–3 thrashing of Rice in Australia on Aug. 26, while USC used a big fourth quarter to dispatch pesky Western Michigan.

The game will feature two excellent running backs: USC's Ronald Jones and Bryce Love of Stanford. Jones ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns in their opening contest, while Love rushed for 180 yards and also had three scores.

The Trojans have won 11 straight at home, but Stanford has won four out of the last five games in the Coliseum.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: FOX

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Stanford: at San Diego State 9/16; vs. UCLA 9/23; vs. Arizona State 9/30

USC: vs. Texas 9/16; at California 9/23; at Washington State 9/29