How to Watch UCLA vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

an hour ago

UCLA welcomes Hawaii to the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The Bruins are coming off one of the greatest comebacks in NCAA history, erasing a 34-point deficit against Texas A&M in their season opener to earn a 45-44 victory. Quarterback Josh Rosen was huge for UCLA, going 35-for-59 for 491 yards and four touchdowns, while tight end Caleb Wilson caught 15 of those balls for 208 yards. 

Hawaii sits at 2-0 thanks to a 41-18 win over Western Carolina last week and a 38-35 triumph over UMass two weeks ago. Against Western Carolina, Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 25 carriers.

How to Watch

Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games

UCLA: at Memphis (9/16), at No. 14 Stanford (9/23), vs. Colorado (9/30)

Hawaii: at Wyoming (9/23), vs. Colorado State (9/30), at Nevada (10/7)

