UCLA welcomes Hawaii to the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The Bruins are coming off one of the greatest comebacks in NCAA history, erasing a 34-point deficit against Texas A&M in their season opener to earn a 45-44 victory. Quarterback Josh Rosen was huge for UCLA, going 35-for-59 for 491 yards and four touchdowns, while tight end Caleb Wilson caught 15 of those balls for 208 yards.

Hawaii sits at 2-0 thanks to a 41-18 win over Western Carolina last week and a 38-35 triumph over UMass two weeks ago. Against Western Carolina, Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 25 carriers.

How to Watch

Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

UCLA: at Memphis (9/16), at No. 14 Stanford (9/23), vs. Colorado (9/30)

Hawaii: at Wyoming (9/23), vs. Colorado State (9/30), at Nevada (10/7)