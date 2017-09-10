Alabama kept its stranglehold on the top stop in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for a third straight week, while Oklahoma jumped three spots after an impressive 31–16 victory over Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide got 58 first–place votes, Oklahoma got two and Clemson got the other first-place nod.

Clemson is No, 3, followed by USC and Penn State who round out the top five.

Check out the complete top 25 below:

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. USC

5. Penn State

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wisconsin

11. Florida State

12. LSU

13. Georgia

14. Louisville

15. Auburn

16. Virginia Tech

17. Miami (Fla.)

18. Kansas State

19. Stanford

20. TCU

21. Washington State

22. South Florida

23. Tennessee

24. Florida

25. UCLA