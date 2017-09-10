AP Top 25: Alabama Remains No. 1, Oklahoma Jumps Up to No. 2
Alabama kept its stranglehold on the top stop in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for a third straight week, while Oklahoma jumped three spots after an impressive 31–16 victory over Ohio State.
The Crimson Tide got 58 first–place votes, Oklahoma got two and Clemson got the other first-place nod.
Clemson is No, 3, followed by USC and Penn State who round out the top five.
Check out the complete top 25 below:
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. USC
5. Penn State
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Louisville
15. Auburn
16. Virginia Tech
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. TCU
21. Washington State
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee
24. Florida
25. UCLA