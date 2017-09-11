Coming off an impressive 31–16 road win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oklahoma Sooners are 12–0 straight up and 9–3 against the spread over their last 12 games. The Sooners will look to extend their winning streak this Saturday at home against the Tulane Green Wave.

Oklahoma is a 34-point favorite on the college football point spreads for Week 3 in Norman at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine games as a favorite of 30 points or more, the Sooners are 9–0 SU and 6–3 ATS.

The Sooners opened as the second biggest favorite on the board in Week 3. Other huge favorites this Saturday include Penn State -38.5 at home against Georgia State, Washington -33 at home against Fresno State, Ohio State -30 at home against Army, Alabama -28 at home against Colorado State and Michigan -26 at home against Air Force.

Fresno State covered the spread as a large dog last week, losing to Alabama 41–10. The Tide were a 42.5-point favorite.

While other top teams around the nation continue to get easy warm-up games to kick off their seasons, the Clemson Tigers are back in action against another tough opponent on Saturday. Clemson narrowly edged out the Auburn Tigers 14–6 as a six-point home favorite last week, and this week the Tigers are on the road as a three-point favorite against the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville is just 1–6 SU and 2–5 ATS in its last seven games as a home underdog per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Tennessee and Florida will battle for early supremacy in the SEC East this Saturday when the Gators host the Volunteers as 5.5-point favorites. Florida has completely dominated this series for over a decade going 11–1 SU and 6-4-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Tennessee, but that one loss did come last year as Tennessee broke its 11-game losing streak over the Gators with a 38–28 win.

Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield have emerged as early favorites on the odds to win the Heisman Trophy, but UCLA's Josh Rosen looks to be a legitimate contender as well with nine touchdown passes and 820 passing yards through his first two games of 2017. UCLA is a 2.5-point road favorite Saturday facing the Memphis Tigers.