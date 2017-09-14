College Football

College Football Week 3 Top Games: Clemson, Florida Betting Favorites

The Clemson Tigers are 17-1 straight up but just 8-10 against the spread in their last 18 games played against ACC opponents. The Tigers will be on the road this Saturday night squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals.

Clemson is a 3-point favorite on the Week 3 college football odds in Kentucky at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After allowing only three points in their 56-3 victory over Kent State in Week 1, the Tigers defense shined again in Week 2 allowing six points in a 14-6 victory over Auburn.

The defense looks ready to go against Louisville, but the offense will likely need to play a lot better if the Tigers hope to beat the Cardinals on the road.

Louisville followed up a 35-28 road win over Purdue with a 47-35 road win over North Carolina. The Cardinals started last season 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS before ending the year in an 0-3 SU and ATS slump. The defense could be a liability for Louisville again in 2017, but it may not matter with Lamar Jackson playing like a Heisman Trophy frontrunner again.

In their last 19 games as an underdog, the Cardinals are a profitable 14-5 ATS.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators continue their rivalry with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as 5.5-point favorites at home. This rivalry has been heavily one-sided in recent years with Florida going 11-1 SU and 6-4-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Tennessee.

The Gators enter this game with a 1-3 SU and ATS record in their last four games after losing to Michigan in Week 1 and not playing their scheduled game in Week 2 due to Hurricane Irma. Florida is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games at home per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Tennessee enjoyed a flair for the dramatic in 2016, and that habit seemed to carry over into this season after the Volunteers erased a fourth-quarter deficit against Georgia Tech and eventually won their season opener 42-41 in double overtime. The Volunteers are 2-0 SU on the season but 0-2 ATS in those two games.

This will be Tennessee's first game as an underdog in 2017 after going 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS as one last season.

 

