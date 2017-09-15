College Football

Where Is College GameDay This Week? Tracking ESPN's Traveling Pregame Show

#DearAndy: If the Big Ten Misses the Playoff This Year, How Many Years Before Expansion?
Friday September 15th, 2017

No pregame show has woven itself into the schedule of the sport it covers like ESPN’s College GameDay, the traveling tailgate that for 25 years has broadcast live from a different on-site location every week of college football season. The show has elevated former host Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit to a higher plane of sports media celebrity, and for many fans, Lee Corso's mascot headgear selection has become the unofficial kickoff to a day-long marathon of wall-to-wall game action.

This season, College GameDay starts and ends its cross-country tour in Atlanta, site of the season-opening clash between Alabama and Florida State as well as the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8. In between, the show visits a mix of top-25 teams hosting the day’s biggest games and non-traditional college football hubs.

Below, a running list of where College GameDay is each week of the 2017 season, plus a look at where it's heading next.

Week 4: New York City

On Sept. 23, College GameDay will head to Times Square in New York, making Manhattan the 81st location the show has originated from in 25 years.

Week 3: Louisville

This weekend, GameDay makes a trip to Louisville for the second consecutive season, setting up from Grawemeyer Hall ahead of the Cardinals’ primetime showdown with Clemson.

Week 2: Ohio State

The show was on hand in Columbus for a top-10 matchup between Ohio State and Oklahoma, a 31–16 win for the Sooners.

Week 1: Indiana and Atlanta

After a Thursday night edition of the show in Bloomington ahead of the opening night kickoff game between Ohio State and Indiana, GameDay opened the first full Saturday of the season at International Plaza outside Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Florida State and Alabama.

