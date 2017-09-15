The Louisville Cardinals are 13–4 straight up and 8-8-1 against the spread over their last 17 games thanks in large part to having their deficiencies overshadowed by the tremendous play of their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson will try to lead his team to an ACC championship this season and himself to a second straight Heisman Trophy.

Lamar Jackson is now going off at +175 on the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In just two games, the dual threat quarterback has racked up 1,010 total yards and eight total touchdowns, surging up the board to become the new Heisman favorite.

Jackson will almost certainly have the statistics to warrant being awarded another Heisman Trophy, but his games this Saturday against Clemson and at Florida State on Oct. 21 will be key in winning over the purists that want to see a quarterback lead his team to victory in a “Heisman moment”.

Baker Mayfield (+400 to win the Heisman) has already earned his Heisman moment, going into Ohio State and leading his Oklahoma Sooners to a win as seven-point road underdogs. Mayfield was brilliant in the game with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing his season totals to six touchdown passes and 715 passing yards.

The senior will have another chance to make his case on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and fellow Heisman hopeful Mason Rudolph (+1000) in November.

Sam Darnold—now at +600 on the Heisman Trophy odds—looked a lot more like a Heisman contender last week than he did in Week 1, going 21-of-26 for 316 yards and four touchdown passes in USC's 42–24 win over Stanford. The issue for Darnold may be that teammate Ronald Jones II might start stealing some votes with 275 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns through USC's first two games.

The Trojans are 11–0 SU and 8–3 ATS over their last 11 games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Other top contenders to win the Heisman Trophy include Penn State's Saquon Barkley (+900), UCLA's Josh Rosen (+1000) and Alabama's Jalen Hurts (+1800). Rosen has played his way into the conversation with 820 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns through UCLA's first two games of the season.