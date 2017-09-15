College Football

Now You Can Experience the Passion of College Football in Virtual Reality

College Football
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Texas and USC are set to play this Saturday for the first time since 2006, and now you can get exclusive access to both programs in virtual reality with Time Inc.'s Live VR app. 

Time Inc. and Coors Light have teamed up to give fans 21 and older the opportunity to get closer than ever to the two storied programs. USC fans will be able to experience the team huddle in virtual reality, while Texas fans will get behind-the-scenes access to Darrell K Royal—Texas Memorial Stadium with former Longhorns star Jordan Shipley. The Life VR–Coors Light series is set to feature other programs throughout the season. 

To find out more about how to use the app and unlock access to these exclusive virtual reality experiences, download the Coors Light XP app. Fans attending Saturday's game will also be able to experience the technology at specifically–designated tailgates outside the LA Memorial Coliseum. 

You'll also be able to watch 360-video versions of the content on SI.com throughout college football season. 

