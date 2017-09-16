College Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

37 minutes ago

Mississippi State welcomes LSU to Starkville, Miss., on Saturday for the first SEC game of the year for each team.

The Bulldogs sit at 2-0 after two blowout wins to start the season. After running through Charleston Southern 49-0 in its first game, Mississippi State then crushed Louisiana Tech 57-21. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has 515 total yards and eight touchdowns in the two games.

The No. 12 Tigers also come into the contest at 2-0 thanks to a 27-0 wins over BYU and a 45-10 victory over Chattanooga. Quarterback Danny Etling is 22-for-31 for 398 yards in the two games while running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams have combined for 354 yards and seven touchdown.

When these two teams met last season, LSU came out on top 23-20 despite being outscored by Mississippi State 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

LSU: vs. Syracuse (9/23), vs. Troy (9/30), at No. 24 Florida (10/7)

Mississippi State: at No. 13 Georgia (9/23), at No. 15 Auburn (9/30), vs. BYU (10/14)

