Ohio State hosts Army at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 8 Buckeyes are coming off a 31-16 loss to Oklahoma in which they allowed 28 points in the second half. Quarterback J.T. Barrett is 39-of-70 on passes in two games this season. In the team's win in the season opener, Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 181 yards.

Army is 2-0 after a 64-6 victory over Fordham to start the season and a 21-17 win against Buffalo last week. Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and running back Darnell Woolfolk have each rushed for three touchdowns to open the year. Last week Bradshaw went two-for-eight on pass attempts, and on the season he is just two-for-10.

How to Watch

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Ohio State: vs. UNLV (9/23), at Rutgers (9/30), vs. Maryland (10/7)

Army: at Tulane (9/23), vs. UTEP (9/30), at Rice (10/7)