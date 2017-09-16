BYU had guys on parachutes land on the field before the Cougars' game against Wisconsin. It's a nice touch, and it's a pretty common pregame activity. Nothing to see here, right?

Wrong. One of the parachuters badly overshot the field and ended up face-planting into the wall behind the endzone.

The guy seemed to bounce right back, so it appears the worst thing to come out of this is a bit of embarrassment. It could have been much worse.