College Football

Watch: Parachuter at BYU Game Overshoots Field, Slams Into Wall

1:07 | College Football
Texas, USC Matchup Provides Tom Herman a Chance to Make Mark
Daniel Rapaport
21 minutes ago

BYU had guys on parachutes land on the field before the Cougars' game against Wisconsin. It's a nice touch, and it's a pretty common pregame activity. Nothing to see here, right?

Wrong. One of the parachuters badly overshot the field and ended up face-planting into the wall behind the endzone. 

The guy seemed to bounce right back, so it appears the worst thing to come out of this is a bit of embarrassment. It could have been much worse. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters