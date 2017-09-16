College Football

How to Watch Texas vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Texas and USC face off on Saturday in the first year of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

The Trojans enter the game ranked No. 4 in the nation thanks to a pair of blowout wins to start the season. The most recent victory came against No. 19 Stanford, as quarterback Sam Darnold completed 21-of-26 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns while running backs Stephen Carr and Ronald Jones II each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Texas comes into the contest at 1-1 after losing to Maryland 51-41 to open the season and running through San Jose State 56-0 last week. The Longhorns were lead by running back Chris Warren III and his 166 yards and two touchdowns in last week's victory.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games:

USC: at California (9/23), at No. 21 Washington State (9/29), vs. Oregon State (10/7)

Texas: at Iowa State (9/28), vs. No. 18 Kansas State (10/7), vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (10/14)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters