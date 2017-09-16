Texas and USC face off on Saturday in the first year of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

The Trojans enter the game ranked No. 4 in the nation thanks to a pair of blowout wins to start the season. The most recent victory came against No. 19 Stanford, as quarterback Sam Darnold completed 21-of-26 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns while running backs Stephen Carr and Ronald Jones II each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Texas comes into the contest at 1-1 after losing to Maryland 51-41 to open the season and running through San Jose State 56-0 last week. The Longhorns were lead by running back Chris Warren III and his 166 yards and two touchdowns in last week's victory.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Next Three Games:

USC: at California (9/23), at No. 21 Washington State (9/29), vs. Oregon State (10/7)

Texas: at Iowa State (9/28), vs. No. 18 Kansas State (10/7), vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (10/14)