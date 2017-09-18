College Football

College Football Odds: Opening Betting Lines for Week 4

1:47 | College Football
Did Clemson's Defense Ruin Lamar Jackson's Heisman Campaign?
OddsShark
an hour ago

Clemson climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll following another big win last Saturday on the road against Louisville. The Tigers return home on Saturday to host Boston College, and they are a massive 34.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Keeping Lamar Jackson in check and holding Louisville’s offense to 21 points are impressive feathers in Clemson’s cap, but the real story out of the game was the play of junior Kelly Bryant at quarterback. Passing for 316 yards and a touchdown without an interception and rushing for 26 yards and two scores, Bryant passed his first road test with flying colors.

After beating ranked teams in back-to-back weeks, the Tigers face Boston College. They are 6–0 straight up and 3–3 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Eagles, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Tigers are the only top-five team playing at home this Saturday. The other four teams will look to pass road tests: No. 1 Alabama (-18.5) at Vanderbilt, No. 3 Oklahoma (-26.5) at Baylor, No. 4 Penn State (-13.5) at Iowa and No. 5 USC (-16) at California. Oklahoma is 13–0 straight up and 10–3 against the spread over its last 13 games, including a 3–0 start to the 2017 season.

College Football
Week 4 Power Rankings: A Muddled Picture Remains Behind the Top 10

While Oklahoma has established itself as the favorite to win the Big 12, two of the conference’s other contenders collide on Saturday as No. 16 TCU visits No. 6 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 3–0 straight up and against the spread so far this season, with an average margin of victory of 36.7 points per game.

Other intriguing games on the Week 4 college football board include No. 7 Washington (-10) at Colorado, No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia (-6), Notre Dame (-3.5) at Michigan State and UCLA at Stanford (-7.5).

Both UCLA and Stanford might have been caught looking ahead to this weekend’s matchup—both dropped out-of-conference road games as the Bruins lost to Memphis and the Cardinal lost to San Diego State. The Bruins will attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak against Stanford.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters