Clemson climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll following another big win last Saturday on the road against Louisville. The Tigers return home on Saturday to host Boston College, and they are a massive 34.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Keeping Lamar Jackson in check and holding Louisville’s offense to 21 points are impressive feathers in Clemson’s cap, but the real story out of the game was the play of junior Kelly Bryant at quarterback. Passing for 316 yards and a touchdown without an interception and rushing for 26 yards and two scores, Bryant passed his first road test with flying colors.

After beating ranked teams in back-to-back weeks, the Tigers face Boston College. They are 6–0 straight up and 3–3 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Eagles, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Tigers are the only top-five team playing at home this Saturday. The other four teams will look to pass road tests: No. 1 Alabama (-18.5) at Vanderbilt, No. 3 Oklahoma (-26.5) at Baylor, No. 4 Penn State (-13.5) at Iowa and No. 5 USC (-16) at California. Oklahoma is 13–0 straight up and 10–3 against the spread over its last 13 games, including a 3–0 start to the 2017 season.

While Oklahoma has established itself as the favorite to win the Big 12, two of the conference’s other contenders collide on Saturday as No. 16 TCU visits No. 6 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 3–0 straight up and against the spread so far this season, with an average margin of victory of 36.7 points per game.

Other intriguing games on the Week 4 college football board include No. 7 Washington (-10) at Colorado, No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia (-6), Notre Dame (-3.5) at Michigan State and UCLA at Stanford (-7.5).

Both UCLA and Stanford might have been caught looking ahead to this weekend’s matchup—both dropped out-of-conference road games as the Bruins lost to Memphis and the Cardinal lost to San Diego State. The Bruins will attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak against Stanford.

