College Football

College Football Week 4 Odds: Lines for This Week's Two Ranked Matchups

OddsShark
an hour ago

No. 11 Georgia is 16–0 straight up and 7-8-1 against the spread in their last 16 home games played in the month of September. The Bulldogs will try to extend that winning streak this Saturday when they host No. 17 Mississippi State.

Georgia is a five-point home favorite on the Week 4 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, opening up 2017’s conference slate 3–0 straight up and 2–1 against the spread so far, and 7–1 SU and 5–3 ATS over their last eight games.

This will be just the sixth meeting between these two teams since 1997, with Georgia holding a 4–1 advantage over that span.

Last year Mississippi State suffered its first losing season under head coach Dan Mullen since 2009, going 6–7 and 5–8 against the spread. The Bulldogs look to be back on the right track this season with a 3–0 start, including last Saturday's impressive 37–7 upset at home over LSU as 7.5-point underdogs.

College Football
Week 4 Looks Weak on Paper, but These Games Could Provide the Chaos to Save It

Mississippi State is 14–5 ATS in its last 19 games as an underdog and has won three of its last four games as an underdog outright, per the OddsShark College Football Database.

In the only other matchup between two ranked teams in Week 4, No. 17 TCU is a 12-point underdog on the road against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Coming off back-to-back seasons of 12 wins and 11 wins, the Horned Frogs suffered a down year in 2016, going 6–7 straight up and 3–10 against the spread. TCU is off to a 3–0 straight up and 2–1 ATS start this season, including an impressive showing in Week 2’s 28–7 road win over Arkansas.

College Football
Week 4 Power Rankings: A Muddled Picture Remains Behind the Top 10

The defense was sharp in that win, but allowing 36 points to SMU last Saturday was a bad sign heading into this matchup against the vaunted Oklahoma State offense.

Oklahoma State is 11–1 straight up and 9–3 ATS in its last 12 games. The offense has produced 42.3 points per game over that stretch and is scoring at a clip of 54 points per game so far in 2017. The Cowboys are 4–1 both straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Horned Frogs.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters