No. 11 Georgia is 16–0 straight up and 7-8-1 against the spread in their last 16 home games played in the month of September. The Bulldogs will try to extend that winning streak this Saturday when they host No. 17 Mississippi State.

Georgia is a five-point home favorite on the Week 4 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, opening up 2017’s conference slate 3–0 straight up and 2–1 against the spread so far, and 7–1 SU and 5–3 ATS over their last eight games.

This will be just the sixth meeting between these two teams since 1997, with Georgia holding a 4–1 advantage over that span.

Last year Mississippi State suffered its first losing season under head coach Dan Mullen since 2009, going 6–7 and 5–8 against the spread. The Bulldogs look to be back on the right track this season with a 3–0 start, including last Saturday's impressive 37–7 upset at home over LSU as 7.5-point underdogs.

Mississippi State is 14–5 ATS in its last 19 games as an underdog and has won three of its last four games as an underdog outright, per the OddsShark College Football Database.

In the only other matchup between two ranked teams in Week 4, No. 17 TCU is a 12-point underdog on the road against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Coming off back-to-back seasons of 12 wins and 11 wins, the Horned Frogs suffered a down year in 2016, going 6–7 straight up and 3–10 against the spread. TCU is off to a 3–0 straight up and 2–1 ATS start this season, including an impressive showing in Week 2’s 28–7 road win over Arkansas.

The defense was sharp in that win, but allowing 36 points to SMU last Saturday was a bad sign heading into this matchup against the vaunted Oklahoma State offense.

Oklahoma State is 11–1 straight up and 9–3 ATS in its last 12 games. The offense has produced 42.3 points per game over that stretch and is scoring at a clip of 54 points per game so far in 2017. The Cowboys are 4–1 both straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Horned Frogs.

