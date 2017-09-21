The Clemson Tigers are off to a 3–0 straight up and against the spread start in 2017, bringing their record since the start of the 2016 season to 17–1 SU and 11–7 ATS. The Tigers have surged up the betting board to become one of the top favorites to win the national championship.

Clemson is now going off at +550 to win the national championship, second only to Alabama at +200 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This year's Tigers defense looks like it could be one of the best in the country after holding Auburn to six points at home and then Louisville to 21 on the road, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand.

The Tigers also seem to have a legitimate replacement for Deshaun Watson under center in Kelly Bryant, which has elevated them from a potential contender at +2800 during the preseason to a legitimate one.

Both the Oklahoma Sooners (+800) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (+900) have seen their odds jump up considerably after starting their seasons off 3–0 SU and ATS. Oklahoma had opened the regular season at +1600 to win the title while Oklahoma State was going off at +3300.

The two teams meet at Oklahoma State in November, and could also meet again in the Big 12 title game if they wind up being the top two teams in the conference as expected.

Despite Ohio State's loss to Oklahoma, the pecking order in the Big Ten has remained unchanged with Ohio State going off at +850 to win the championship followed by Penn State (+1200), Michigan (+2000) and Wisconsin (+2200). If the Buckeyes win out, they still figure to be a playoff team even with the one blemish on their schedule.

Other potential contenders include USC (+700), Georgia (+2200), Florida State (+2800), Washington (+2800), Virginia Tech (+4000), Oregon (+4000), and Mississippi State (+4000).

Virginia Tech has climbed up from preseason odds of +7500 with its 3–0 SU start while Oregon and Mississippi State have jumped from +10000 and +50000 respectively. LSU (+5000) and Auburn (+7500) have seen their odds plummet thanks to early season losses.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.