Arizona hosts Utah on Friday, Sept. 22 in the first Pac-12 game for each team.

The Utes come into the game ranked No. 23 in the nation thanks to a 3-0 start to the season. Utah's last contest was a 54-16 win over San Jose State. The team was led by quarterback Tyler Huntley who passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns while also leading the team with 51 rushing yards.

Arizona enters the matchup at 2-1 after a pair of blowout wins and a close loss to Houston to start the year. The Wildcats eclipsed 60 points in their two victories, but scored just 16 points in the loss. Arizona has five players with more than 100 rushing yards already, including quarterback Brandon Dawkins, who is completing 66.7 percent of his passes and has nine total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Last year, Utah beat Arizona 36-23.

How to Watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.

Next Three Games

Utah: vs. Stanford (10/7), at No. 5 USC (10/14), vs. Arizona State (10/21)

Arizona: at Colorado (10/7), vs. UCLA (10/14), at California (10/21)