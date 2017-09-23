Georgia welcomes Mississippi State to Sanford Stadium to open SEC play for the first matchup between the schools when both are ranked in the top 25. The two haven't played each other since 2011 when Georgia won 24-10 at home.

No. 11 Georgia is coming off wins against Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Samford. True freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has gone 34-for-57 for 449 yards, five touchdowns and one interception since he took over the starting job in the team's first game.

No. 17 Mississippi State is fresh off a 37-7 win over then No. 12 LSU. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had four touchdowns, while Aeris Williams rushed for 146 yards on 23 carries in his second straight game with over 100 yards on the ground.

Both teams are undefeated as they enter what might be the best matchup of the weekend. See how to watch below.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live with Watch ESPN.

Next Three Games

Georgia: at Tennessee (9/30), at Vanderbilt (10/7), vs. Missouri (10/14)

Mississippi State: at Auburn (9/30), vs. BYU (10/14), vs. Kentucky (10/21)