USC travels to Berkley, Calif., to take on Cal on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The No. 5 Trojans are coming off a nailbiting double-overtime win against Texas in which walk-on freshman kicker Chase McGrath made a game-tying kick as time expired in regulation and the game-winning kick on the second possession of the second overtime to push USC to 3-0. Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed for 397 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Cal also enters the game with a 3-0 record, thanks to victories over UNC, Weber State and Ole Miss. Against Ole Miss last week at home, the Golden Bears had three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown to seal their 27-16 victory. This will be Cal's first of four straight games against teams that are currently ranked in the top 25.

Last year when the two teams met in Los Angeles USC came away with a 45-24 win as Darnold threw five touchdowns for the Trojans.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

USC: at No. 18 Washington State (9/30), vs. Oregon State (10/7), vs. No. 23 Utah (10/14)

Cal: at No. 24 Oregon (9/30), at No. 7 Washington (10/7), vs. No. 18 Washington State (10/13)