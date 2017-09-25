The No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs are 6–0 straight up and against the spread in their last six road games against teams with winning records. The Bulldogs will try to extend that streak Saturday on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia is a 6.5-point road favorite in Knoxville on the Week 5 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With a 4–0 SU and 3–1 ATS start that includes a 20–19 road upset at Notre Dame, the Bulldogs have played their way into the Top 10 of the rankings. Tennessee is 3–8 ATS in its last 11 home games against teams with winning records.

No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 USC all narrowly survived road scares as double-digit favorites last Saturday. USC is back on the road this Friday night as a four-point favorite facing the No. 16 Washington State Cougars. Washington State is 8–2 SU in its last 10 games against Pac-12 opponents.

Other ranked teams on the road this week include No. 14 Miami (-5.5) at Duke on Friday and No. 18 South Florida (-24.5) at East Carolina, No. 15 Oklahoma State (-11) at Texas Tech, No. 11 Ohio State (-29) at Rutgers and No. 6 Washington (-26.5) at Oregon State on Saturday. Oklahoma State is 11–2 SU and 9–4 ATS in its last 13 games on the road.

Like USC, No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 2 Clemson will have to face ranked teams on the road this week. Mississippi State is a 9.5-point underdog visiting No. 13 Auburn and Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite against No. 12 Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech has opened the season with a 4–0 SU and 3–1 ATS record that includes two shutouts at home.

Oklahoma gets the week off after its ugly 49–41 win over Baylor last Saturday. No. 1 Alabama returns home as a 28-point favorite against Ole Miss and No. 4 Penn State hosts Indiana as a 16.5-point favorite.

Each of the last three games between Alabama and Ole Miss have been decided by six points or less with the Rebels owning a 2–1 SU and 3–0 ATS advantage over their SEC rivals. Since 2005, Alabama is 3–9 ATS in 12 games against Ole Miss.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.