The No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies are 9-4 straight up and 8-5 against the spread in their last 13 games against ACC opponents and the Hokies will try to pull off a big upset this Saturday at home against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers.

Virginia Tech is a 7.5-point home underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Under new coach Justin Fuente last season, the Hokies got to 10 wins for the first time since 2011, finishing 2016 with a 10-4 SU and 8-6 ATS record. The Hokies have picked up where they left off last year with a 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS record through their first four games.

Now, Virginia Tech will try to get into the playoff conversation with a win over the defending champions.

Clemson is already battle-tested this season with a big win at home over Auburn and one on the road against Louisville. The Tigers have won each of their last 11 games on the road and are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in their last four games against Virginia Tech. The schedule lightens up considerably for Clemson after this game, so a win in Blacksburg would likely secure the Tigers' spot atop the ACC.

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers bounced back from their loss to Clemson with back-to-back double-digit wins. They will host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs as 9-point home favorites this Saturday.

Auburn has one of the best defenses in the country, having allowed 14 points or less in all four of its games this season. Even with the loss, the Tigers are still in control of their own destiny for a playoff spot if they can run the table in the SEC, where they are 6-2 SU and ATS over their last eight games against conference foes. The Tigers are just 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Mississippi State per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Mississippi State had a 3-0 SU and ATS start to the season snapped by last Saturday's 31-3 loss on the road to Georgia. While the Bulldogs have had some ATS success in recent seasons against Auburn, they are only 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against the Tigers.

