College Football

Saquon Barkley Enters Week 5 as Heisman Trophy Favorite

OddsShark
2 hours ago

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 13-1 straight up and 11-1-2 against the spread over their last 14 games. As the Nittany Lions continue to dominate, star running back Saquon Barkley's stock continues to rise.

Barkley is now the betting favorite on the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +175 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Penn State running back had hovered in the +700 to +900 range for the last few months, but that changed after he racked up a remarkable 305 total yards from scrimmage in the team's 21-19 win over Iowa last Saturday.

It seems pretty clear at this point that Barkley will not have to worry about splitting votes with Trace McSorley (+5000 to win the Heisman) and will put up Heisman-caliber numbers this season; the keys to locking up the trophy will be staying healthy and keeping the Nittany Lions in the win column.

Of course, six of the last seven players to win the Heisman Trophy were quarterbacks, so Barkley's spot as the Heisman favorite may be a vulnerable one. Baker Mayfield isn't far behind on the board at +300 to win the hardware, and he has a sterling 13-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 1,329 passing yards through his first four games.

With Mason Rudolph (+700) and Lamar Jackson (+700) already having picked up a loss this season, Mayfield's undefeated record and big game at Ohio State separate him from the pack.

Sam Darnold (+700) is also still undefeated, though USC's 4-0 SU mark comes with a shaky 1-3 ATS record. Darnold has already thrown seven interceptions this year, but if he gets on track and USC keeps winning, the committee may have a short memory on his recent struggles.

Value hunters may want to keep their eye on other currently undefeated quarterbacks including Jalen Hurts (+3300), Luke Falk (+3300), and Jake Browning (+4000). If conference play forces some of the current favorites to slip up, guys like these could be in place to pick up the pieces.

Falk has a 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio with 1,378 passing yards this season, and his odds would likely rocket up if he can lead the Cougars to an upset win over USC this week.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters