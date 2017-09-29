College Football

How to Watch Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Miami faces its first real test of the 2017 season on Friday night when it travels to Durham to take on Duke. 

Miami is 2–0 on the season after beating Toledo 52–30 last weekend, following a two-week layoff. Duke enters at 4–0, with three wins over Power 5 teams, and is just on the cusp of the Top 25. 

The last Duke-Miami meeting in Durham produced one of the most improbable finishes in recent college football memory. It was Oct. 31, 2015, and the Hurricanes beat the host Blue Devils on a 91-yard touchdown play that included eight laterals and lasted 49 seconds. The ACC suspended the officiating crew the next day because they botched several calls.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Miami: at Florida State (10/7), vs. Georgia Tech (10/14), vs. Syracuse (10/21)

Duke: at Virginia (10/7), vs. Pittsburgh (10/14), at Virginia Tech (10/21)

