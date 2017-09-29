College Football

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:41 | College Football
College Football Playoff Projections: TCU in the Field After Huge Win Over Oklahoma State
Charlotte Carroll
2 hours ago

Nebraska will play in a different Memorial Stadium this week, traveling to Champaign, Ill., to face Illinois in a Friday night matchup. 

The Cornhuskers (2-2) will play their first Big Ten road game after beating Rutgers 27-17 at home last weekend. Nebraska fired its athletic director last week which has prompted rumors that head coach Mike Riley might be fired this season, especially after a 21-17 home loss to Northern Illinois earlier this year—the program's first loss to a non-Power 5 program in 13 years. 

Illinois will open Big Ten play, and the university's first Hall of Fame class, including Dick Butkus, will be honored before the induction ceremony the following day. The Illini (2-1) last played two weeks ago, losing on the road 47-23 in a thrashing to now No. 18 South Florida. 

In this matchup last season, the Cornhuskers beat the Illini 31-16. The Illini led through the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers finally took the lead after a 18-play, 75-yard drive. 

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games

Nebraska: vs. Wisconsin (10/7), vs. Ohio State (10/14), at Purdue (10/28)

Illinois: at Iowa (10/7), vs. Rutgers (10/14), at Minnesota (10/21)

