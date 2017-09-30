Alabama hosts Ole Miss on Saturday in their annual meeting.

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 and coming off a 59-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt that opened the team's SEC schedule. The No. 1 team in the nation is being led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has completed 64.3 percent of passes and is the team's leading rusher with 360 yards on the ground. In addition to Hurts, running back Damien Harris has also rushed for more than 300 yards and receiver Calvin Ridley has established himself as the primary threat in the passing game with 20 receptions for 262 yards in the first third of the season.

Ole Miss had a week to recover after dropping a game against Cal to fall to 2-1. The Rebels posted 47 points and 45 points in their first two games of the season but were only able to put up 16 in the loss to Cal. Quarterback Shea Patterson is completing 70.5 percent of his attempts and has thrown for 1,281 yards and 11 touchdowns and has three receivers over 240 yards as Ole Miss has been relying on its passing game since the team only has 209 rushing yards this season.

The Crimson Tide won last year's meeting 48-43, but the Rebels won each of the two seasons prior.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Alabama: at Texas A&M (10/7), vs. Arkansas (10/14), vs. Tennessee (10/21)

Ole Miss: at No. 13 Auburn (10/7), vs. Vanderbilt (10/14), vs. No. 25 LSU (10/21)