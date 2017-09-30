College Football

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Gane Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

College Football
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

Defending national champion Clemson has not had an easy start to their title-defense. After already beating No. 13 Auburn at home and No. 17 Louisville on the road, the Tigers travel to Blacksburg on Saturday for a primetime matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Aside from two top-25 victories, No. 2 ranked Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) has defeated Kent State and Boston College. Led by a balanced offense and a stingy defense (Clemson has allowed just 9.3 points per game), the Tigers have remained in the College Football Playoff picture despite the departure of beloved Deshaun Watson to the NFL. Freshman running back Travis Etienne has led the offense, averaging 12.7 yards per rushing attempt and scoring 4 touchdowns so far this season. 

After defeating No. 22 West Virginia in their opening match, Virginia Tech made quick work of Delaware, ECU and ODU. But the No. 12 ranked Hokies (4-0, 0-0) face its toughest test of the season on Saturday. Justin Fuente's side match Clemson both offensively and defensively, though, as they have yet to allow a rushing touchdown on the season and redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Find out how to watch the game of the week below.

How to Watch:

When: Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

​Live Stream: Watch ESPN

