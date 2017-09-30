College Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

1:41 | College Football
Nihal Kolur
2 hours ago

The No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Neyland Stadium to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for a SEC week 5 matchup.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) enter Saturday after a convincing 31-3 win over No. 17 ranked Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have allowed just 11.5 points per game through their first 4 games of the season, which included two matchups against top-25 teams. Senior running back Nick Chubb has already rushed for 371 yards and six touchdowns on the young season and has been a major factor in Georgia's undefeated start.

Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) is coming off a non-conference win against UMass last Saturday in a game where defense ruled the day. Tennessee was held scoreless for the first 25 minutes in the 17-13 win, but survived thanks to a pass rush that recorded seven sacks. Two weeks ago, the Vols' had a chance to defeat No. 20 Florida in Gainesville, but the defense allowed a heartbreaking game-winning 63-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock in the 26-20 loss. 

Expect both defenses to dominate in the conference matchup.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game time: Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports

 

