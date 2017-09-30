How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time
Mississippi State travels to Auburn for one of the biggest games in the SEC this weekend.
No. 24 Mississippi State (3-1) will face its third straight Top 15 team in No. 13 Auburn. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-3 loss to Georgia.
The Tigers (3-1) are coming off a 51-14 win at Missouri.
In the two teams' matchup last season, the Tigers won 38-14 behind Kamryn Pettways's 169 rushing yards on 39—yes, 39—carries. Pettway missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but is expected to play against Mississippi State.
How to Watch
Time: 6 p.m. EST
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Next Three Games
Mississippi State: at BYU (9/14), vs. Kentucky (10/21), at Texas A&M (10/28)
Auburn: vs. Ole Miss (10/7), at LSU (10/14), at Arkansas (10/21)