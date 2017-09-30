College Football Playoff Projections: TCU in the Field After Huge Win Over Oklahoma State

Mississippi State travels to Auburn for one of the biggest games in the SEC this weekend.

No. 24 Mississippi State (3-1) will face its third straight Top 15 team in No. 13 Auburn. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-3 loss to Georgia.

The Tigers (3-1) are coming off a 51-14 win at Missouri.

In the two teams' matchup last season, the Tigers won 38-14 behind Kamryn Pettways's 169 rushing yards on 39—yes, 39—carries. Pettway missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but is expected to play against Mississippi State.

How to Watch

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Mississippi State: at BYU (9/14), vs. Kentucky (10/21), at Texas A&M (10/28)

Auburn: vs. Ole Miss (10/7), at LSU (10/14), at Arkansas (10/21)