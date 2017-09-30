Notre Dame welcomes Miami (OH) to South Bend, Ind. on Saturday.

The No. 22 Fighting Irish are coming off their second straight win by 20 or more points and enter the game with a 3-1 record. A diverse rushing attack and three takeaways paced Notre Dame's 38-18 victory over Michigan State last week. The week before that the Fighting Irish took advantage of three takeaways and 200-yard rushing performances from quarterback Brandon Wimbush and running back Josh Adams to take care of Boston College.

Miami (OH) is sitting at 2-2 after a bounce back win last week over Central Michigan. The RedHawks used a pair of interceptions and a balanced offense to pick up the 31-14 victory last week. Quarterback Gus Ragland went 11-for-19 for 217 yards and two passing touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown while running back Kenny Young ran for 91 yards and a score.

How to Watch

Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Notre Dame: at UNC (10/7), vs. No. 5 USC (10/21), vs. NC State (10/28)

Miami (OH): vs. Bowling Green (10/7), at Kent State (10/14), vs. Buffalo (10/21)