Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State looks to continue its title pursuit on the road against Rutgers on Saturday.

No. 11 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big 10) enters Saturday after dismantling UNLV 54-21 last week. Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw five touchdown passes in one half against UNLV and looks to do more of the same against a Rutgers team that is without No. 1 cornerback Blessaun Austin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 27-17 loss to Nebraska last ​week. Urban Meyer's Buckeyes are favored by more than 30 points.

Rutgers (1-3, 0-1 Big 10) lost to No. 8 Washington and EMU before last week's loss, but have looked competitive in all four games this season. The Scarlet Knights' only win came in a Week 3 blowout against Morgan State, 65-0.

It will be a game of familiar faces for both teams, as Rutgers head coach Chris Ash spent two seasons as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and current Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano led Rutgers to success as a head coach from 2001-2011.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

When: Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

​Live Stream: Fox Sports Go