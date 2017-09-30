College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

1:41 | College Football
College Football Playoff Projections: TCU in the Field After Huge Win Over Oklahoma State
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State looks to continue its title pursuit on the road against Rutgers on Saturday.

No. 11 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big 10) enters Saturday after dismantling UNLV 54-21 last week. Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw five touchdown passes in one half against UNLV and looks to do more of the same against a Rutgers team that is without No. 1 cornerback Blessaun Austin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 27-17 loss to Nebraska last ​week. Urban Meyer's Buckeyes are favored by more than 30 points.

Rutgers (1-3, 0-1 Big 10) lost to No. 8 Washington and EMU before last week's loss, but have looked competitive in all four games this season. The Scarlet Knights' only win came in a Week 3 blowout against Morgan State, 65-0. 

It will be a game of familiar faces for both teams, as Rutgers head coach Chris Ash spent two seasons as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and current Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano led Rutgers to success as a head coach from 2001-2011.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

When: Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

​Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters