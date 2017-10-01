College Football

UTEP Head Coach Sean Kugler Resigns

1:06 | College Football
UTEP head coach Sean Kugler has resigned after an awful 0-5 start to the season, during which his team has been outscored 226-72 and has not lost a game by less than 14 points. 

"After meeting with coach [Bob] Stull and discussing my future and the future of this program, we mutually agreed the best thing is for me to step down as the head coach," Kugler said in a statement through the university on Sunday..  "My love for UTEP is in my heart forever, and my love for all the players that I have coached here is even stronger.  We have accomplished many things together -- a bowl appearance in 2014, a perfect APR score, the highest GPA in team history and countless players getting their degrees.  I am so proud of my players and their behavior off the field representing El Paso as great ambassadors in community service."

The announcement comes a day after UTEP was beaten 35-21 by Army, 

Kugler took over at UTEP before the 2013 season, and he's posted a 18-36 overall record and an 11-22 mark in Conference USA play. Kugler's only winning season came in 2014, when the Miners went 7-6 and lost to Utah in the New Mexico Bowl. 

The program said it would announce "future plans" on Monday. An interim coach has not yet been named. 

