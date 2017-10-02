The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions are 14–1 straight up and 12-1-2 against the spread over their last 15 games. The Nittany Lions will try to pick up another win this Saturday when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats.

Penn State is a 14-point road favorite in Evanston on the Week 6 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Northwestern has upset Penn State in each of the last two meetings between these two teams, though the Nittany Lions were 5–0 SU and ATS in the previous five games in this head-to-head series.

The Nittany Lions are one of three of the top 5 ranked teams in the country on the road this Saturday. No. 1 Alabama is a 25.5-point favorite on the road against Texas A&M, and No. 5 Georgia is going off at -16.5 at Vanderbilt.

No. 11 Washington State knocked USC out of the top 5 with a 30–27 win over the Trojans last Friday night. The Cougars will try to remain undefeated as a 2.5-point road favorite this Saturday night against the Oregon Ducks. Washington State is 7–0 ATS in its last seven games against Oregon according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

No. 23 West Virginia is 2–2 SU and 3–1 ATS in its last four games against the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers will try to pull off the upset this Saturday afternoon on the road in Fort Worth. West Virginia is 5–4 ATS with two outright upsets in its last nine games as a double-digit underdog.

In the other game between two ranked teams this week, the No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack host the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals on Thursday night. North Carolina State is just 3–9 ATS in its last 12 home games against teams with winning records. Louisville is a 2.5-point road favorite and will be looking for its fourth straight win over NC State.

Two games in Florida this Saturday will create some intrigue as No. 13 Miami (-3) visits Florida State and LSU visits No. 21 Florida. LSU fell to 2–2 SU and 0–4 ATS over its last four games with last Saturday's 24–21 home loss to Troy as 20.5-point home favorites.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.