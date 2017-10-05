The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread over their last eight games. The Hurricanes will try to earn a statement win this Saturday when they visit the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami is a 3-point road favorite on the Week 6 college football odds in Tallahassee at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Last Friday's 31-6 road win over Duke was not only Miami's eighth straight win overall, but also its eighth straight win by at least two touchdowns. The Hurricanes have been crushing their opponents with an average margin of victory of 21 points per game over that stretch. With a win over Florida State, Miami could move into the Top 10 in the polls.

Florida State has not lived up to its national championship aspirations, opening the season with a 1-2 SU and 0-2-1 ATS record. But last week's win over Wake Forest could get the ball rolling for the Seminoles, who still control their own destiny in the ACC.

A win against Miami would get the Seminoles' season back on track, and add to their current run of 7-0 SU and 4-3 ATS against the Hurricanes.

In Saturday's only game between two ranked opponents, the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs are a 13.5-point betting favorite hosting the No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers. The home team has covered the spread in each of the last three games between these two teams per the OddsShark College Football Database.

TCU put the Big 12 on notice with its 44-31 road win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 4. It was an impressive victory on both sides of the ball and has added plenty of intrigue to the team's date against Oklahoma in Norman on November 11.

However, that game is still over a month away, and the 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS Horned Frogs need to focus on the task at hand.

West Virginia has put together a 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS record since losing its season opener to Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers have scored at least 56 points in each of their last three games and enter this weekend with a 3-1 ATS edge in their last four games against TCU.

