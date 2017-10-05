The Oklahoma Sooners are 14-0 straight up and 10-4 against the spread over their last 14 games. But after a disappointing performance against Baylor in Week 4, the Sooners have seen their odds to win the national championship drop.

Oklahoma is now going off at +1200 to win the national championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Sooners were up to +800 after defeating Ohio State on the road in Week 2, but the strong play of Clemson and Ohio State since then as well as an ugly game on defense allowing 41 points against lowly Baylor has dropped Oklahoma down to fourth on the betting board.

Oddsmakers seem to be low on the Big 12 as Oklahoma State is all the way down to +2500 after its loss to TCU, and TCU still sits at +4000 after that big road win.

The top three teams in the nation according to their odds to win the National Championship are Alabama at +140, Clemson at +375 and Ohio State at +900. The Buckeyes have won each of their last three games by over 30 points, and still control their own destiny in the crowded Big Ten. Penn State (+1200), Michigan (+1400) and Wisconsin (+2500) are all lower on the board despite entering October undefeated.

Washington State improved to 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS with its win last week over USC, but still sits as a big longshot to win the championship at +6600. USC still has the best odds in the Pac-12 at +1400, edging out Washington (+1800 to win the championship) despite looking shaky and going just 1-4 ATS on the college football betting lines thus far in 2017.

Just over one month into the season, it already looks like a foregone conclusion that Alabama will win the SEC and Clemson will win the ACC. But Georgia (+1600) and Auburn (+5000) are still undefeated in conference play and currently look like the only two teams in the SEC that could make Alabama break a sweat.

Clemson's biggest adversary in the ACC at this point appears to be the Miami Hurricanes (+4000), who enter this week's showdown at Florida State with an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS record over their last eight games.