California is seeking to snap a two–game losing streak as they go on the road to face the defending conference champion Washington.

Jake Browning leads a potent Washington offense, which averages 443 yards and 44 points a game.

The Huskies have Dante Pettis and Chico McClatcher providing the stability at wide receiver and junior running back Myles Gaskin, who has six rushing touchdowns this season.

Washington has beaten Cal in seven of the past eight meetings.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

California: vs. Washington State (10/13), vs. Arizona (10/21), at Colorado (10/28)

Washington: at Arizona State (10/14), vs. UCLA (10/28), vs. Oregon (11/4)