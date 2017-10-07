How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern on Oct. 7.

Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2017

Penn State travels to Evanston, Ill., to battle Northwestern on Saturday.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions are 5-0 after a dominating win over Indiana last week. Penn State has been led by Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley, who has been sensational all season. Last week the junior running back was responsible for two touchdowns: a 98-yard kickoff return to start the game and a 16-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Barkley has accounted for 1,120 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.

Northwestern is 2-2 and coming off its first Big Ten game of the year, a 33-24 loss at No. 9 Wisconsin. The Wildcats have relied heavily on quarterback Clayton Thorson this season who is second in the conference with 265.3 passing yards a game. Joining Thorson in the backfield is running back Justin Jackson, who is 109 yards away from becoming the program's all-time leading rusher.

The last time these two teams met was in 2015 when Northwestern won at home on a last-second field goal.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Penn State: vs. No. 7 Michigan (10/21), at No. 10 Ohio State (10/28), at Michigan State (11/4)

Northwestern: at Maryland (10/14), vs. Iowa (10/21), vs. Michigan State (10/28)

