Alabama and Clemson continue to top the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll, while Michigan and Oklahoma took big tumbles after losing to unranked teams at home.

Following last year's title finalist is Penn State at No. 3, followed by Georgia and Washington.

Oklahoma fell to No. 12 after losing to Iowa State and the Wolverines are in at No. 17 following a 14–10 defeat to Michigan State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Washington

6. TCU

7. Wisconsin

8. Washington State

9. Ohio State

10. Auburn

11. Miami (FL)

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Oklahoma State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Notre Dame

17. Michigan

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. NC State

21. Michigan State

22. UCF

23. Stanford

24. Texas Tech

25. Navy