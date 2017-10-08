AP Top 25:Alabama Stays at No. 1; Oklahoma, Michigan Drop

Alabama, Clemson top AP Poll; Michigan, Oklahoma tumble after home losses

Scooby Axson
October 08, 2017

Alabama and Clemson continue to top the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll, while Michigan and Oklahoma took big tumbles after losing to unranked teams at home.

Following last year's title finalist is Penn State at No. 3, followed by Georgia and Washington.

Oklahoma fell to No. 12 after losing to Iowa State and the Wolverines are in at No. 17 following a 14–10 defeat to Michigan State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Washington
6. TCU
7. Wisconsin
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. Auburn
11. Miami (FL)
12. Oklahoma
13. USC
14. Oklahoma State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Notre Dame
17. Michigan
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. NC State
21. Michigan State
22. UCF
23. Stanford
24. Texas Tech
25. Navy

College Football

