How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Texas vs. Kansas State on Oct. 7.

Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2017

Texas hosts Kansas State on Saturday in each team's second Big 12 game of the season.

The Longhorns are 2-2 thanks to alternating losses and wins in the first four games of the season. Their last contest was a 17-7 victory over Iowa State that featured the Longhorns getting three interceptions of the Cyclones. The biggest bright spot for Texas however was starting quarterback Shane Buechele returning from injury to play in his first game since the season opener.

Kansas State is 3-1 and the Wildcats have been led by their defense to open the season. They are averaging two forced turnovers each game and are 15th in the nation allowing just 15 points a game so far. On the offensive end, the Wildcats have been powered by the legs of quarterback Jesse Ertz and running back Alex Barnes, who have combined for 574 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Last year, Kansas State picked up a 24-21 win in this matchup. 

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games

Texas: vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (10/14), vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State (10/21), at Baylor (10/28)

Kansas State: vs. No. 8 TCU (10/14), vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (10/21), at Kansas (10/28)

