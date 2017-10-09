Virginia Tech receiver Sean Savoy received horrible news just after his best outing as a Hokie.

Shortly after Virginia Tech picked up a 23-10 win at Boston College, Savoy learned his older brother, Omar, had been shot and killed.

Savoy, a freshman from Washington, D.C., tweeted out some photos of his brother Monday and mentioned that he left behind two sons.

Yesterday I lost my number 1 fan my big brother😭 he was shot 5 times and left 2 of his sons behind I promise they will be ok🙏🏾😭😭😭😭 LLO❤️🗣 pic.twitter.com/2BiuzeCCHl — Sean Savoy (@Allmet_Boogie) October 9, 2017

“Our hearts go out to Sean and his family on the loss of Omar,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “Sean is a wonderful young man and I know his teammates and the rest of the Virginia Tech community will be there to support him. We ask that Hokies everywhere keep Sean’s family in their prayers during this difficult time as we all extend our deepest condolences to them.”

Savoy had nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown against Boston College. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for his effort.

The No. 15 Hokies have a bye this week and will not take the field again until Oct. 21 when they host UNC in Blacksburg, Va.