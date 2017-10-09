College Football Odds: Opening Betting Lines for Week 7

Here's the opening betting lines and favorites for top teams in college football's Week 7, including Auburn vs. LSU and Miami vs. Georgia Tech.

OddsShark
October 09, 2017

The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs continued their impressive run last Saturday, improving to 7–0 straight up and 6–1 against the spread over their last seven games with a 45–14 road win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs will try to keep rolling this Saturday at home against the Missouri Tigers.

Georgia is a massive 30.5-point favorite in Athens on the Week 7 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Through the first half of the season, Georgia is allowing only 10 points per game on defense, while averaging 39.8 points per game on offense over its last four games. Missouri is 1–7 ATS over its last eight road games.

No. 10 Auburn also looked sharp on Saturday, jumping out to a 38–3 lead over Ole Miss and holding on for a 44–23 win. The Tigers have won four straight and are 2-0-1 ATS over their last three games since losing to Clemson in Week 2. Auburn is a 6.5-point road favorite visiting the LSU Tigers on Saturday. LSU is 2–7 SU and 3-4-2 ATS in its last nine games as a home underdog.

College Football
After Tumultuous Week, Winning Is All That's Needed to Stabilize Ed Orgeron and LSU

Both Georgia and Auburn hope to play spoiler to No. 1 Alabama’s seemingly inevitable run to another SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide are 31-point favorites at home this Saturday against Arkansas. Arkansas is 0–7 ATS over its last seven games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

No. 11 Miami improved to 9–0 SU and 8–1 ATS over its last nine games with last week’s win over Florida State. The Hurricanes are at home this Saturday hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as 6.5-point favorites. Miami appears to be the biggest remaining threat to No. 2 Clemson in the ACC.

Clemson is playing in the first game of a Friday night doubleheader this week. The Tigers are 21-point road favorites at Syracuse in the early game while the No. 8 Washington State Cougars are 13-point favorites at Cal in the night game.

The Big 12 suddenly looks wide open after Oklahoma’s stunning loss at home to Iowa State last week. The No. 12 Sooners are 7.5-point favorites at the Cotton Bowl against Texas on Saturday, while other top conference games include No. 24 Texas Tech at West Virginia (-3.5), Baylor at No. 14 Oklahoma State (-25.5) and No. 6 TCU at Kansas State.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

