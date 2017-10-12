Bryce Love has opened up a large lead for the most rushing yards in the nation over the rest of the field, racking up 1,240 rushing yards on the season. The Stanford running back has run his way into the Heisman conversation as well.

Love is now going off at +400 on the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. His 1,240 yards are 247 yards ahead of second place, and his 10.5 yards per carry are blowing away the rest of the nation’s starters as well. If Stanford can stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 title, Love has the best shot in the field of upsetting the two favorites, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley (+125) and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (+125).

While Barkley currently has 591 fewer rushing yards than Bryce Love, he does have 25 more catches and 376 more receiving yards than his fellow Heisman hopeful. Barkley also plays for a team that is currently 6-0 SU and in the hunt for a playoff spot. Heisman voters have historically tended to vote for players on the top teams in the nation, so Penn State’s status as a playoff contender should keep Barkley at the top of the betting board.

Baker Mayfield’s odds dropped from +225 to +325 after Oklahoma’s stunning loss to Iowa State last Saturday. The star quarterback still has a sterling 15-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 1,635 passing yards, but he may need to lead his team on an undefeated run down the stretch if he hopes to outlast other quarterbacks with flashier numbers.

Luke Falk is criminally underrated at +2800 to win the Heisman Trophy. Falk ranks third in the nation in passing yards with 2,000 and he leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 19. He already has a Heisman moment with his win over USC, and his Washington State Cougars are 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS.

There are still roadblocks ahead on the schedule, but Falk’s numbers should put him much higher on the board than he currently sits.

Other contenders to win the Heisman include Mason Rudolph (+800), Lamar Jackson (+1600), Sam Darnold (+2500), and J.T. Barrett (+2800). Barrett has passed for 11 touchdowns over his last three games.