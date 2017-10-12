The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners are 14-1 straight up and 10-5 against the spread over their last 15 games. Unfortunately for the Sooners, the one straight-up loss over that stretch came in disastrous fashion last week. This Saturday, the Sooners will try to bounce back against the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma is a 7.5-point betting favorite at the Cotton Bowl at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Sooners lost as 31-point favorites at home to the Iowa State Cyclones last Saturday, snapping a 14-game winning streak overall and an 18-game winning streak against Iowa State.

Over its last two games, Oklahoma’s defense has surrendered a total of 79 points after allowing just 76 points in the team’s previous five games.

Texas is 4-0 ATS over its last four games against the Sooners according to the OddsShark College Football Database, with two outright upsets over that stretch. The Longhorns lost two of their three out of conference games but still control their own destiny in the Big 12 with a 2-0 SU and ATS record so far in conference play. A win in the Red River rivalry game could potentially earn Texas a spot in the AP Top 25.

With Oklahoma’s shocking loss, the only remaining undefeated team in the Big 12 is the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs will put that undefeated record on the line this Saturday as 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. TCU is just 3-8 ATS in its last 11 conference games.

That 3-8 ATS record includes a 30-6 home loss to Kansas State last season as 4-point favorites. TCU is playing at a much higher level this season at 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS than it was last year, but this still figures to be a tough and physical road test for the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State has won 10 of its last 11 games at home. The Wildcats are also 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games as home underdogs and 11-4 ATS in their last 15 home games against teams with winning records. After going 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS over their previous six games, the Wildcats are just 1-2 SU and ATS over their last three.

