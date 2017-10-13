It remains to be seen if Clemson will be without starting quarterback Kelly Bryant in Friday's matchup against Syracuse.

Bryant hurt his ankle in Clemson's 28–14 win against Wake Forest.

Freshman Hunter Johnson will likely get the nod from Clemson, who are three-touchdown favorites, if Bryant is unable to play.

The Tigers have won 13 straight on the road and four straight against the Orange.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Game time: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Clemson: vs. Georgia Tech (10/28), at North Carolina State (11/4), vs. Florida State (11/11)

Syracuse: at Miami (10/21), at Florida State (11/4), vs. Wake Forest (11/11)