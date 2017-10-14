Yuck.
There is good weather, there is bad weather, there is postponement-worthy sports weather, and there is what happened at Western Michigan on Saturday.
Western Michigan v. Akron Football game postponed to 1 PM Sunday, Oct. 15 due to heavy rain fall & lightning in Kalamazoo. @ESPNCFB #MACtion pic.twitter.com/QPCADJjwcS— WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 14, 2017
No official word yet but field is under water ... stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/S5dpoyp1Rh— Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) October 14, 2017
Hopefully the pumps are working in Kalamazoo.. #AKRvsWMU pic.twitter.com/pfqg6NCxpD— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 14, 2017
This was an important game, too: the Zips (3-3, 2-0) and Broncos (4-2, 2-0) are leading the MAC East and MAC West, respectively, and will now play Sunday.
Galoshes required, maybe.