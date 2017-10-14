There is good weather, there is bad weather, there is postponement-worthy sports weather, and there is what happened at Western Michigan on Saturday.

Western Michigan v. Akron Football game postponed to 1 PM Sunday, Oct. 15 due to heavy rain fall & lightning in Kalamazoo. @ESPNCFB #MACtion pic.twitter.com/QPCADJjwcS — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 14, 2017

No official word yet but field is under water ... stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/S5dpoyp1Rh — Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) October 14, 2017

This was an important game, too: the Zips (3-3, 2-0) and Broncos (4-2, 2-0) are leading the MAC East and MAC West, respectively, and will now play Sunday.

Galoshes required, maybe.