After Alabama struggled to put away Texas A&M last week, a renewed focused from Nick Saban and the Tide could spell doom for visiting Arkansas.

Before beating the Aggies 29–17 last week, Alabama had scorched its previous two opponents 125–3.

Arkansas lost 48-22 at South Carolina in which its running game was non–existent and the problems were compounded by turning the ball over four times.

Alabama has beaten Arkansas nine straight times.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Alabama: vs. Tennessee (10/21), vs. LSU (11/4), at Mississippi State (11/11)

Arkansas: vs. Auburn (10/21), at Mississippi (10/28), vs. Coastal Carolina (11/4)