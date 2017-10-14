How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Auburn against LSU on Oct. 14.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 14, 2017

LSU hosts Auburn on Saturday for their annual meeting.

Auburn's last three wins have all come in convincing fashion and pushed its record to 5-1. The No. 10 Tigers only loss this season came at No. 2 Clemson in a 14-6 contest. Last week against Ole Miss was the first time this year a team scored more than 14 points against Auburn, but 13 of the Rebels' 23 points came in the fourth quarter. The Tigers cruised to a 44-23 win.

LSU is back at home for the first time since losing to Troy 24-21 on homecoming. Last week, LSU went on the road to knock off then-No. 21 Florida in a 17-16 game. The Tigers will probably lean heavily on their rushing game to crack the Auburn defense. Running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams have combined for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.

Last season, Auburn escaped with a victory in a nailbiting 18-13 contest.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

LSU: at Ole Miss (10/21), at No. 1 Alabama (11/4), vs. Arkansas (11/11)

Auburn: at Arkansas (10/21), at Texas A&M (11/4), vs. No. 4 Georgia (11/11)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters