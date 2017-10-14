LSU hosts Auburn on Saturday for their annual meeting.

Auburn's last three wins have all come in convincing fashion and pushed its record to 5-1. The No. 10 Tigers only loss this season came at No. 2 Clemson in a 14-6 contest. Last week against Ole Miss was the first time this year a team scored more than 14 points against Auburn, but 13 of the Rebels' 23 points came in the fourth quarter. The Tigers cruised to a 44-23 win.

LSU is back at home for the first time since losing to Troy 24-21 on homecoming. Last week, LSU went on the road to knock off then-No. 21 Florida in a 17-16 game. The Tigers will probably lean heavily on their rushing game to crack the Auburn defense. Running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams have combined for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.

Last season, Auburn escaped with a victory in a nailbiting 18-13 contest.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

LSU: at Ole Miss (10/21), at No. 1 Alabama (11/4), vs. Arkansas (11/11)

Auburn: at Arkansas (10/21), at Texas A&M (11/4), vs. No. 4 Georgia (11/11)